Iraq Discusses Measures To End UNAMI's Mission
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:47 PM
BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani of Iraq met with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Mohamed Al Hassan, the Iraqi news Agency (INA) reported.
Quoting a statement of the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, INA stated that the meeting reviewed the course of cooperation with the UN and the procedures related to concluding the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
Iraqi Prime Minister praised the significant and valuable role played by the UN mission in assisting Iraq over the past two decades.
He reaffirmed the Iraqi government’s commitment to continued cooperation with UN specialised agencies, particularly in the areas of administrative reform and climate change.
Prime Minister Al-Sudani also stressed the region’s pressing need for collaboration and coordination among its nations to achieve shared security.
For his part, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq affirmed the organisation’s readiness to support Iraq’s vision in addressing the challenges facing the region.
