Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Iraq and the Global Coalition Against Daesh discussed today ways to eliminate terrorist organisations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani affirmed during his meeting in Baghdad with General Kevin Leahy, Commander of the Global Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, that his country is committed to eradicating terrorist groups.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office stated in a statement that the meeting, attended by Daniel Rubinstein, the US Chargé d'Affaires in Iraq, reviewed the security situation in the region and continued cooperation between Iraqi security forces and coalition advisers to pursue ISIS remnants. The meeting also emphasised the coalition’s commitments to Iraq.