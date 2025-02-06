Open Menu

Iraq, NATO Discuss Strengthening Cooperation On Defence, Military Capacity Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:17 PM

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity building

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) BAGHDAD, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani met today in Baghdad with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and his accompanying delegation to discuss cooperation between Iraq and the alliance in capacity building and support for the Iraqi Armed Forces in the areas of advisory services and training.

An official Iraqi statement said that the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of continued communication to build cooperative relations with NATO within the framework of its advisory mission in Iraq.

According to the official statement from his office, Al-Sudani also addressed Iraq's military industries programme, expressing the country's desire to collaborate with NATO in the field of military manufacturing, particularly in defence equipment that contributes to strengthening security.

