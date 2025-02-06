Iraq, NATO Discuss Strengthening Cooperation On Defence, Military Capacity Building
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:17 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) BAGHDAD, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani met today in Baghdad with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and his accompanying delegation to discuss cooperation between Iraq and the alliance in capacity building and support for the Iraqi Armed Forces in the areas of advisory services and training.
An official Iraqi statement said that the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of continued communication to build cooperative relations with NATO within the framework of its advisory mission in Iraq.
According to the official statement from his office, Al-Sudani also addressed Iraq's military industries programme, expressing the country's desire to collaborate with NATO in the field of military manufacturing, particularly in defence equipment that contributes to strengthening security.
Recent Stories
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..
Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025
Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..
226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival
Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate
25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Middle East
-
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Minister of Works3 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 20243 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day3 minutes ago
-
Five cancer types responsible for 67.5% of cancer deaths: study3 minutes ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February 173 minutes ago
-
Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 20253 minutes ago
-
World hits record heat in January 20254 minutes ago
-
Korea's current account surplus more than triples in 20244 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's Vietjet records highest business results since COVID-19 in 20244 minutes ago
-
Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity building4 minutes ago
-
226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations4 minutes ago
-
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait5 minutes ago