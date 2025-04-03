Iraq Oil Exports Untouched By US Tariffs: Official
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 10:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) BAGHDAD, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor for Foreign Relations, Farhad Ala'aldin, confirmed on Thursday that Iraqi energy exports, including crude oil, are not covered by the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, while noting that the economic impact on Iraq is very limited.
Ala'aldin told the Iraqi news Agency (INA): "In light of the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries around the world, we would like to clarify that Iraqi energy exports, including crude oil, are not covered by these tariffs."
Recent Stories
Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official
LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all par ..
Stocks, dollar and oil sink as gold hits high on Trump tariffs
Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures
Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices
3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15
More Stories From Middle East
-
Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official8 minutes ago
-
Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin53 minutes ago
-
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD1 hour ago
-
Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF1 hour ago
-
Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘MyDubai Communities’ digital platform, amplifying success of #MyDu ..2 hours ago
-
DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–73 hours ago
-
EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Brazilian Navy3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee convenes first 2025 meeting4 hours ago
-
EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase in development of MANSUP-ER anti-ship missile4 hours ago
-
TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime5 hours ago
-
Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund5 hours ago