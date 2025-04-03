Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) BAGHDAD, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor for Foreign Relations, Farhad Ala'aldin, confirmed on Thursday that Iraqi energy exports, including crude oil, are not covered by the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, while noting that the economic impact on Iraq is very limited.

Ala'aldin told the Iraqi news Agency (INA): "In light of the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries around the world, we would like to clarify that Iraqi energy exports, including crude oil, are not covered by these tariffs."