Open Menu

Iraq Oil Exports Untouched By US Tariffs: Official

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) BAGHDAD, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor for Foreign Relations, Farhad Ala'aldin, confirmed on Thursday that Iraqi energy exports, including crude oil, are not covered by the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, while noting that the economic impact on Iraq is very limited.

Ala'aldin told the Iraqi news Agency (INA): "In light of the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries around the world, we would like to clarify that Iraqi energy exports, including crude oil, are not covered by these tariffs."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Iraq Oil Trump Baghdad April

Recent Stories

Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

8 minutes ago
 LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without an ..

LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break

3 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all par ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar and oil sink as gold hits high on T ..

Stocks, dollar and oil sink as gold hits high on Trump tariffs

3 minutes ago
 Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilita ..

Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays

3 minutes ago
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices

Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices

3 minutes ago
 3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & sh ..

3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents

3 minutes ago
 DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

46 minutes ago
 PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major re ..

PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation

46 minutes ago
 Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on ..

Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion

46 minutes ago
 Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helplin ..

Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East