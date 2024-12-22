Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) BAGHDAD, 22nd December, 2024 (WAM) Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi signed two memorandums of understanding between the two countries aimed at strengthening political cooperation as well as collaboration in the fields of diplomatic studies and training.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the ninth session of the Joint Iraqi-Omani Committee, held today in Baghdad.