Iraq Repatriates 1905 Syrian Soldiers
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 01:45 AM
BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Iraq said on Thursday that it had repatriated 1,905 Syrian soldiers, who had sought refuge in the country after the recent events in Syria.
Their weapons remained in Iraqi custody, according to a statement from Iraq's Joint Operations Command.
The statement, carried by the official Iraqi news Agency (INA), revealed that the soldiers, including officers and personnel stationed at the Al-Bukamal border crossing, recently sought refuge in Iraq.
“On December 7, a number of Syrian army personnel, officers and ranks, as well as employees and guards of the Syrian Al-Bukamal crossing, sought refuge with the Iraqi forces and requested to enter Iraqi territory against the backdrop of the recent events in Syria,” said the statement.
"Based on the humanitarian aspect, and after obtaining the official, fundamental approvals, the formations of our armed forces opposite the Syrian crossing worked to allow them to enter, while various committees from the Iraqi ministries, security and intelligence departments began to be formed, in cooperation and coordination with the Syrian formation that was allowed to enter Iraqi territory; to inventory the Names and weapons that were in their possession," it added.
