Iraq Seeks To Join International Solar Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:15 PM

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani has announced that Iraq is seeking to join the International Solar Alliance, headquartered in India, which aims to address the impacts of climate change by promoting the use of solar energy.

During his meeting today with the newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Iraq, Sumin Bagchi, Al Sudani discussed opportunities to establish an Iraq-India Economic Cooperation Council and to hold the 19th round of the High Joint Committee meetings.

He emphasised the importance of establishing the Iraq-India Economic Cooperation Council, activating the Iraq-India business Council, and organising visits for Indian companies to Iraq.

