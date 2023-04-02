- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Iraq To Voluntarily Cut Oil Output By 211,000 Bpd From May To Year-end
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 10:45 PM
BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) The Republic of Iraq announced that it will cut its oil production voluntarily by 211,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023, the oil ministry said on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dig ..
ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment o ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..
Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign
Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to ye ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dignitaries, officials39 minutes ago
-
ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment online39 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultural figures2 hours ago
-
Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to year-end2 hours ago
-
UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd from May through year-end: Suhail Al Mazrouei4 hours ago
-
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia4 hours ago
-
Nearly 70 countries are still contaminated by mines, innocent people continue to be killed or maimed ..4 hours ago
-
West Zone Group contributes AED10mn to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign4 hours ago
-
RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project5 hours ago
-
UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London6 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.