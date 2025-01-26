Open Menu

Iraq, Türkiye Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 07:45 PM

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Baghdad today bilateral relations across various fields and regional developments.

During a joint press conference with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hussein stated that the discussions covered bilateral relations, ways to enhance them, and the surrounding circumstances, including the situation in Syria.

For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan highlighted the discussions on regional issues, emphasising that Türkiye views its relations with Iraq from a strategic perspective.

