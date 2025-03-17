Iraq, Türkiye Discuss Cooperation In Energy, Water Sectors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 03:32 PM
BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Türkiye across various sectors, particularly in energy and water.
According to a statement issued today by the Prime Minister’s Media Office, Al Sudani discussed joint energy-related matters with Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, who is visiting Baghdad.
The talks covered the resumption of oil exports from fields in northern Iraq, enhancing cooperation in water management and electrical connectivity, and the potential export of oil from Basra province in southern Iraq through Turkish ports.
Al Sudani noted that Baghdad is making significant efforts to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, adding that negotiations are ongoing with foreign oil companies contracted by the region to resolve technical issues hindering exports.
For his part, the Turkish minister expressed Türkiye’s eagerness to enhance cooperation with Iraq across multiple sectors, including refinery projects and petrochemical industries.
The statement also highlighted the Turkish minister’s emphasis on the importance of exporting oil from Basra’s fields through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port.
