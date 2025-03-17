Open Menu

Iraq, Türkiye Discuss Cooperation In Energy, Water Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 03:32 PM

Iraq, Türkiye discuss cooperation in energy, water sectors

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Türkiye across various sectors, particularly in energy and water.

According to a statement issued today by the Prime Minister’s Media Office, Al Sudani discussed joint energy-related matters with Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, who is visiting Baghdad.

The talks covered the resumption of oil exports from fields in northern Iraq, enhancing cooperation in water management and electrical connectivity, and the potential export of oil from Basra province in southern Iraq through Turkish ports.

Al Sudani noted that Baghdad is making significant efforts to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, adding that negotiations are ongoing with foreign oil companies contracted by the region to resolve technical issues hindering exports.

For his part, the Turkish minister expressed Türkiye’s eagerness to enhance cooperation with Iraq across multiple sectors, including refinery projects and petrochemical industries.

The statement also highlighted the Turkish minister’s emphasis on the importance of exporting oil from Basra’s fields through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Water Iraq Oil Basra Baghdad Media From Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

3 minutes ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

3 minutes ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Ge ..

Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

4 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

4 minutes ago
 Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal governme ..

Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government

4 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul ..

MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General

4 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

5 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to ..

Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..

5 minutes ago
 Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividen ..

Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend

5 minutes ago

DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution holds workshop o ..

National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East