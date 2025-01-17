Open Menu

Iraq Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2025 | 02:15 AM

Iraq welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Iraq has welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, reiterating its steadfast position in support of the Palestinian cause.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the significant efforts made by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to achieve this agreement.

The ministry also called for immediate action to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and address the essential needs of the Palestinian people.

