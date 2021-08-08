Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) has welcomed two new weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The inaugural flight, operated by Iraqi Airways using Boeing 737-800 aircraft, landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday, 7th August at 17:00 Local Time (LT), according to an Abu Dhabi Airports statement on Sunday.

Iraqi Airways will start by operating one flight per week and will then increase its number of flights to two per week.

Outbound flights will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 18:00 Local Time (LT), landing in Baghdad at 19:15 LT. Return flights will depart from Baghdad International Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 13:45 LT and land at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 17:00 LT.

Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "The introduction of the new flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Baghdad will support the Iraqi community in the UAE, facilitating a smoother travel experience for them. We consistently expand our network at Abu Dhabi International Airport, meeting the travel requirements of all who live in the UAE as well as international tourists looking to visit our leading destinations."

Captain Kifah Jabar, CEO of Iraqi Airways, said, "Iraqi Airways is proud to commence operations between Abu Dhabi and Baghdad. We believe that connecting the two capitals will strengthen the relations between our countries, delivering greater corporation to enable successful operations in this sector."