Iraqi Officials Commend UAE's Medical Aid

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Iraqi officials commend UAE's medical aid

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) A number of Iraqi officials have commended the UAE's dispatch of a medical aid plane to support their country's efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr Osama Al Rifa'i, Head of the Arab Department at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, who, among other officials, welcomed the aid plane at the Baghdad International Airport, said the generous gesture made by the UAE reflects the depth of the historical and brotherly relations binding the two countries and the UAE's commitment to strengthen the efforts made by Iraqis to survive the crisis.

"The people and government of Iraq will remain grateful to the UAE for their commitment to deliver medical aid to Iraq under the tough circumstances the entire world is going through," Al Rifa'i added.

A number of officials from the Iraqi Ministry of Health, and Environment, and other state departments welcomed the UAE plane, which carried medical supplies and screening devices.

