Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) BAGHDAD, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, received the Arab Balloon Team today at Baghdad Palace, led by Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri.

During the meeting, the Iraqi President praised the objectives of the Arab Balloon initiative and its role in strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties among nations. He affirmed Iraq's support for all efforts that promote joint cooperation, especially initiatives that carry messages of peace, human communication, and reflect the spirit of solidarity and shared culture.

Captain Abdulaziz Al Mansoori expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Iraqi President for the warm reception, noting that Iraq is a key stop in the journey of the initiative, given its rich historical and cultural significance in Arab consciousness and its leading role in upholding values of unity and connection among peoples.

Al Mansoori also noted that the team will launch the Arab Balloon in Baghdad in conjunction with the Arab Summit Conference, as a symbol of fraternal solidarity between Iraq and its fellow Arab nations.