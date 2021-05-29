IRC President praises HCHF, discusses COVID-19 vaccine collaboration

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) GENEVA, 29th May 2021 (WAM) - President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, commended the work of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) during a meeting on Wednesday with HCHF Secretary-General Judge Abdelsalam, in which the two discussed potential collaboration between the organizations on issues relating to global COVID-19 vaccination and resolving conflicts.

Judge Abdelsalam said the work of the ICRC is crucial to global human fraternity as it prioritizes humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and violence.

Judge Abdelsalam and President Maurer agreed that one area of potential collaboration between the two organizations is supporting equitable and effective dissemination of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

COVID-19 vaccination is a "top priority of every country in the world and an issue that has divided communities," said President Maurer, adding that he is keen to join efforts with the HCHF on this issue.

Judge Abdelsalam said the HCHF aspires to undertake complex challenges that affect all of humanity, such as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the urgent need for COVID-19 vaccinations, especially for vulnerable communities.

President Maurer said COVID-19 has proved the need for humanity to unite as it has affected people’s lives regardless of religion and background.

"As we have seen with COVID-19, it does not matter the religion or background of a person - at the end of the day, everyone needs to be vaccinated in order to combat this pandemic," he said.

President Maurer described the HCHF as "extremely important," adding that the Document on Human Fraternity - co-signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and which is the inspiration of the Committee - is a "landmark document" that has captured his full attention.

He expressed his appreciation for the HCHF’s efforts in concretizing the values of the Document.

To make the greatest impact in its mission to translate the values of the Document into action, the HCHF believes partnerships and collaboration are key, said Judge Abdelsalam, adding that the ICRC can count on HCHF assistance in its initiatives.