DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) Replace the Champs-Élysées with Palm Jumeirah and it felt like a sort of action replay for Sam Bennett as he wrapped up another superb bunch sprint victory on stage six of the UAE Tour in Dubai, said The Irish Times in its comment on his win of the Dubai Stage of UAE Tour today.

Two days after securing the 50th win of his professional career, the Irish rider produced another perfectly timed effort to finish over a bike length clear of rivals Elia Viviani and Pascal Ackermann, giving himself time again to raise his right arm in triumph.

The entirely flat 168km stage took place in and around Dubai before heading to the finish at the iconic Palm Jumeirah island, and while there was an early breakaway of six riders, the entire peloton were together again going into the last 10km; with that Bennett’s team Deceuninck-QuickStep moved to the front, his loyal lead-out man Michael Morkov then taking care of business before Bennett hit the front in the last 100 metres.

Feels amazing," Bennett said of his second victory this year, in essentially his second bunch sprint. "I think the more sprints we do together, the better we’re getting, it’s becoming more second nature. And it’s just about repeating the same thing, and also making decisions in the final, but we’re really getting to know each other, and the whole team, and we’re pretty much nailing it at the minute."

In the meantime, Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his presence during the sixth stage, the 165km Dubai Stage, of the 3rd UAE Tour on Friday.

Al Tayer said, "The keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to follow the riders during their participation in the Dubai stage every year confirms his interest and support for the UAE Tour, and his presence inspires and motivates participants to perform at their best and compete strongly.

"He is a staunch believer in the importance of sports in general, and cycling in particular, in society, as well as its positive effects on the health, happiness and vitality of the community.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s presence is also a reminder of the importance of continuing to work in this field and building on the gains, and contributing towards the achievement of our wise leadership’s goals for the people of our beloved nation and all those living here."

Al Tayer added, "Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, we were keen to select a route that showcases new areas and attractions of Dubai to the world, and passes through many of our historical and cultural districts, and, of course, our best-known tourist attractions, because the Tour, which started in Abu Dhabi, is an important means of presenting the splendour and magnificence of our country and its people to the world, as well as the distinction of our country in every field.

"The riders passed through different areas of Dubai today, including the new ones that have been added to the tour for the first time, including the likes of Deira Islands and the modern residential and commercial areas in Ras Al Khor, where the world’s tallest tower is under construction, as well as the areas, they used to pass through in previous years, such as Deira, Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Marina, Jumeirah Islands, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, and many other unique areas of Dubai that have dazzled the world with their splendid design and implementation."

"Dubai has become a world-class cycling-friendly city and a favourite destination of fans of this sport thanks to the availability of international-class tracks in different regions. Exclusive cycling paths, tracks and bridges have become a distinctive feature of Dubai, allowing everyone to ride in a safe environment, and all of this is reflected in the vitality, activity and health of our community members as well as their participation in various sports events, and their presence on the UAE Tour and as they cheer on their favourite cycling stars across the country," he said in conclusion.