DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Ireland, a global leader in healthcare innovation, is making a significant impact at Arab Health 2025 with a delegation of 19 leading Irish companies. Organised by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s Trade and Innovation Agency, the Irish national pavilion will showcase a diverse range of groundbreaking medtech and digital healthcare solutions.

The Gulf region has become a thriving hub for Irish trade, driven by Ireland's uniquely collaborative medtech and digital healthcare sector, which has been adding significant value to the industry across GCC states for the last 13 years. This contributed to Ireland’s overall exports to the region reaching €532.5 million in 2023 - a 13 percent year-on-year increase.

According to Ireland's Central Statistics Office, exports to Saudi Arabia reached €465 million in the first half of 2023, reflecting a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Medical and pharmaceutical products are among the top exported items, showcasing the alignment between Ireland’s capabilities and regional healthcare priorities.

Furthermore, many doctors in the UAE have received their training through Ireland’s renowned Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and Royal College of Physicians, while paramedics in Dubai Ambulance have benefited from training facilitated by Ireland’s Health Service Executive and leading academic institutions – reflecting the deep connections and shared commitment between Ireland and the UAE in advancing healthcare excellence.

Alison Milton, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UAE, said, “The UAE and the wider Gulf region continue to be key markets for Ireland’s innovative healthcare companies, with our value going far beyond exports and official partnerships. With 50 years of diplomatic relations behind us - Arab Health provides an unparalleled platform for us to showcase Irish expertise while continuing to progress collaborations that advance healthcare systems in the region. The strong participation of Irish companies this year highlights our shared commitment to innovation and consolidating long-lasting partnerships.”

Giles O’Neill, Enterprise Ireland’s Regional Director for India, the middle East, and Africa, said, “Our presence at Arab Health highlights the significance of the Gulf region as a dynamic market for Irish healthcare innovation. This year’s delegation showcases Ireland’s role in advancing healthcare across the Middle East and our clients’ commitment to driving transformative solutions. Collaborations between Irish health innovators and the UAE’s healthcare providers create mutual benefits – combining Ireland’s cutting-edge expertise with the UAE’s focus on enhancing patient outcomes and healthcare systems."