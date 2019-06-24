UrduPoint.com
IRENA Members Gather In Abu Dhabi For 17th Council

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) More than 360 government representatives from 116 countries will gather in Abu Dhabi tomorrow to attend the Seventeenth Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA.

Luxembourg will Chair the Agency’s two-day high-level meeting that takes place days ahead of the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, one of the central global preparatory meetings for the United Nations Climate Action Summit taking place in New York in September.

"Electrification fueled by renewables and energy efficiency is the only ready and real instrument we have to be in line with the Paris Agreement goals," said IRENA Director-General, Francesco La Camera. "Thanks to sharply falling technology costs and enabling policies, Renewable energy is the backbone of energy decarbonisation and a central climate action tool. Identifying practical pathways to increase the speed of deployment will be at the heart of the discussions taking place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days."

During the Council, the Agency will present key findings from its most recent work on power generation costs and outline a global energy transformation pathway that supports the achievement of the Paris Agreement. The meeting will also host discussions around the importance of long-term energy planning, the socio-economic benefits of the energy transformation and how decentralised renewable energy solutions support energy access and sustainable development.

"Decisions taken today on renewable energy deployment affect our ability to address global challenges for generations to come," said Guy Lentz, Permanent Representation of Luxembourg to the European Union and Chair of the Council meeting.

"Luxembourg and the European Union at large, are taking steps to lead the world in a transition towards a sustainable energy future and carbon neutrality by 2050. At international gatherings like the IRENA Council, we seek opportunities to engage and support other countries in our shared vision of a climate-safe and socio-economically just world," continued Lentz. "We are pleased to be part of IRENA’s unique efforts at the centre of international cooperation for greater renewable energy deployment."

During the meeting, the Director-General will present a progress report, highlighting the efforts, achievements and support IRENA has given its Members so far this year. The Agency’s 21 elected Council members will also discuss the content and focus of the Agency’s future work as part of IRENA’s Work Programme and Budget for 2020-2021.

The 17th Council will also include the announcement of a new partnership between the Agency and the UAE at IRENA’s fifth Policy Day, which this year will focus on policy frameworks necessary to attract and secure renewable energy investment in a time of transition.

Composed of 21 IRENA Members, the Council meets twice annually to facilitate cooperation among Members, oversee implementation of the IRENA work programme and complete substantive preparations for the Agency’s annual Assembly.

