UrduPoint.com

IRENA To Hold First Latin American Investment Forum In Uruguay

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 12:15 PM

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera on Wednesday announced that IRENA's first-ever Investment Forum in Latin America will be held in Uruguay.

The Government of Uruguay, led by Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining Omar Paganini and Deputy Minister Walter Verri, agreed to host the event from 9th-10th November 2023.

IRENA called on project developers from the Latin American region to submit project applications to the Climate Investment Platform (CIP) to be considered for matchmaking with investors and financiers at the Investment Forum.

Submitted projects may also qualify for consideration by the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform (ETAF) – a multi-stakeholder climate finance platform managed by IRENA aiming to advance the global energy transition in developing economies.

“There is a shared conviction in Latin America that, with renewable energy, we can bring a lasting solution to today’s energy problems and help create resilient and inclusive economies and societies,” said La Camera. “The Latin America Investment Forum marks an important occasion for the region to take stock of progress towards energy transitions, accelerate investments, and consolidate regional cooperation.

Paganin stated, “Uruguay is a global example with its first energy transformation completed. In a decade, the country managed to decarbonise the production of electrical energy; now we are laying the foundations for the second transition, with electric mobility, the development of green hydrogen and its derivatives, and energy efficiency as its main pillars.”

Current levels of investment in renewables are far below what is needed to achieve global deployment. Continued Investments subsidies towards fossil fuel assets across the world are also hindering progress.

According to IRENA, Latin America and the Caribbean attracted at least US$20 billion in renewable energy investments in 2022. This only represents about 4 percent of the global total highlighting the urgent need to accelerate the flow of capital into the region.

The inaugural Latin America Investment Forum is expected to attract high-level government officials, financial institutions, and private sector companies from the region and around the world and provide a platform to accelerate investments in Latin American renewable energy projects.

Related Topics

World Progress Uruguay May November Event From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

10 minutes ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

10 minutes ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

40 minutes ago
 Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AE ..

Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AED1, subscription begins today

55 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands ..

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fri ..

Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.