IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and World Government Summit today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly promote the development of the renewable energy sector globally.

With a focus on the energy system, the two organisations will use their convening power to identify effective solutions to meet global challenges, promote sustainable development and support governments as they work to shape a better future for coming generations.

The agreement was signed by Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Managing Director of the World Government Summit.

Al Olama said the Summit shares IRENA's vision of a future where next generations have access to sustainable energy. "This partnership with IRENA reflects the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote areas of cooperation and to share successful experiences and expertise with governments and global organisations, in sectors most associated with human life, and His Highness's focus on diversifying energy sources and promoting them.

"

He added that the World Government Summit shares the Agency's vision to provide sustainable, efficient and eco-friendly energy sources for coming generations. As a platform for global partnerships aimed at building a better future for societies, the World Government Summit will lead efforts and initiatives to promote the renewable energy sector and bring together all stakeholders to design and develop solutions to achieve this goal."

La Camera welcomed the partnership, saying, "The energy transition is fundamental to rebuilding our economies in a way that is sustainable and resilient. Under this collaboration both organisations will work to advance renewable energy deployment efforts by convening leading decision makers in the field of energy, climate, policy and investment.

The two entities will co-develop initiatives and joint events that facilitate knowledge sharing, promote the identification of new opportunities and encourage cooperation to advance renewable energy and develop solutions to emerging transition related challenges, thereby contributing to the future readiness of governments.