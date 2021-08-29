UrduPoint.com

IRENA, World Government Summit To Advance Renewable Energy Transition

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and World Government Summit today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly promote the development of the renewable energy sector globally.

With a focus on the energy system, the two organisations will use their convening power to identify effective solutions to meet global challenges, promote sustainable development and support governments as they work to shape a better future for coming generations.

The agreement was signed by Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Managing Director of the World Government Summit.

Al Olama said the Summit shares IRENA's vision of a future where next generations have access to sustainable energy. "This partnership with IRENA reflects the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote areas of cooperation and to share successful experiences and expertise with governments and global organisations, in sectors most associated with human life, and His Highness's focus on diversifying energy sources and promoting them.

"

He added that the World Government Summit shares the Agency's vision to provide sustainable, efficient and eco-friendly energy sources for coming generations. As a platform for global partnerships aimed at building a better future for societies, the World Government Summit will lead efforts and initiatives to promote the renewable energy sector and bring together all stakeholders to design and develop solutions to achieve this goal."

La Camera welcomed the partnership, saying, "The energy transition is fundamental to rebuilding our economies in a way that is sustainable and resilient. Under this collaboration both organisations will work to advance renewable energy deployment efforts by convening leading decision makers in the field of energy, climate, policy and investment.

The two entities will co-develop initiatives and joint events that facilitate knowledge sharing, promote the identification of new opportunities and encourage cooperation to advance renewable energy and develop solutions to emerging transition related challenges, thereby contributing to the future readiness of governments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Rashid Lead All Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

29 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

44 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

59 minutes ago
 Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for ..

Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for tolerance, coexistence and pea ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Guyana

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.