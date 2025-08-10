Open Menu

Irregular Crossings Into EU Down 18% In First 7 Months Of 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) BRUSSELS, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – Irregular border crossings into the European Union fell by 18%, to 95 200, in the first seven months of 2025, according to preliminary data from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

Most major migratory routes saw a decline, though pressure remains high across all three Mediterranean routes.

With over 3 400 Frontex officers supporting national authorities, the EU continues its commitment to border protection and saving lives at sea.

Despite the overall decrease, the human toll remains heavy. The International Organisation for Migration estimates that 947 people have died crossing the Mediterranean so far this year.

