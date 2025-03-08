Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council presents an Emirati model with regional and global perspectives on empowering women in the heritage and advanced crafts sector as vital industries for achieving empowerment, equality, and social and economic leadership for women.

Since its establishment in 2018, the Council has offered a qualitative vision to enhance women's participation in creative industries, combining economic and social empowerment with cultural identity promotion. Although it started in the UAE, the council has succeeded in providing a global experience that enables women and girls to enter the artisan and craftsmanship labor market with advanced skills.

Reem BinKaram, Director-General of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, emphasises that Irthi women have made significant strides in skilled crafts, blending heritage and history with modernity and innovation. This has made "Irthi," with its vision and mission, an inspiring model for women and women’s institutions in all communities.

BinKaram states, "At Irthi, we strive to achieve equality and equal opportunities in sectors at the heart of global sustainable development goals, particularly in promoting economic growth, preserving tangible and cultural heritage, and ensuring women's roles and participation in supporting the growth of creative industries. We also focus on safeguarding the rights of all artisans in all stages of production, which is one of the most important forms of equality that creators should enjoy in their fields.

"

"Irthi" has successfully established its position internationally through a wide network of collaborations among designers and artisans from several countries, including Jordan, Italy, and Pakistan. These partnerships have facilitated the exchange of expertise, knowledge transfer, and enhancement of skills in design, manufacturing, management, and marketing.

In its prominent international participation, "Irthi" showcased its work at "Design Miami – Shanghai," a global platform specialising in design, where designs embodying Emirati and Arab heritage with a contemporary vision were presented.

Representing the UAE, "Erthi" displayed an exclusive collection of 78 artistic pieces, including jewelry, decor, furniture, bags, and other creative and artistic works at the "London Design Festival," one of the largest design exhibitions in the world.

It also participated in the "Milan Design Week 2022" and "Milan Design Week 2023," key global events in the arts and design agenda, along with participation in the Doha Design Week, a unique platform for contemporary Arab design.

All these achievements and many more in the portfolio of the "Irthi Council for Contemporary Crafts" have opened new avenues, demonstrating that women are a qualitative addition to global efforts. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated, equality in non-traditional sectors "means not only justice but also a lever for growth and progress. Societies that promote diversity are better able to innovate and adapt to the future."