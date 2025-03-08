Open Menu

Irthi: Empowering Women In Creative Industries

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council presents an Emirati model with regional and global perspectives on empowering women in the heritage and advanced crafts sector as vital industries for achieving empowerment, equality, and social and economic leadership for women.

Since its establishment in 2018, the Council has offered a qualitative vision to enhance women's participation in creative industries, combining economic and social empowerment with cultural identity promotion. Although it started in the UAE, the council has succeeded in providing a global experience that enables women and girls to enter the artisan and craftsmanship labor market with advanced skills.

Reem BinKaram, Director-General of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, emphasises that Irthi women have made significant strides in skilled crafts, blending heritage and history with modernity and innovation. This has made "Irthi," with its vision and mission, an inspiring model for women and women’s institutions in all communities.

BinKaram states, "At Irthi, we strive to achieve equality and equal opportunities in sectors at the heart of global sustainable development goals, particularly in promoting economic growth, preserving tangible and cultural heritage, and ensuring women's roles and participation in supporting the growth of creative industries. We also focus on safeguarding the rights of all artisans in all stages of production, which is one of the most important forms of equality that creators should enjoy in their fields.

"

"Irthi" has successfully established its position internationally through a wide network of collaborations among designers and artisans from several countries, including Jordan, Italy, and Pakistan. These partnerships have facilitated the exchange of expertise, knowledge transfer, and enhancement of skills in design, manufacturing, management, and marketing.

In its prominent international participation, "Irthi" showcased its work at "Design MiamiShanghai," a global platform specialising in design, where designs embodying Emirati and Arab heritage with a contemporary vision were presented.

Representing the UAE, "Erthi" displayed an exclusive collection of 78 artistic pieces, including jewelry, decor, furniture, bags, and other creative and artistic works at the "London Design Festival," one of the largest design exhibitions in the world.

It also participated in the "Milan Design Week 2022" and "Milan Design Week 2023," key global events in the arts and design agenda, along with participation in the Doha Design Week, a unique platform for contemporary Arab design.

All these achievements and many more in the portfolio of the "Irthi Council for Contemporary Crafts" have opened new avenues, demonstrating that women are a qualitative addition to global efforts. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated, equality in non-traditional sectors "means not only justice but also a lever for growth and progress. Societies that promote diversity are better able to innovate and adapt to the future."

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Exchange UAE Jewelry London Shanghai Milan Doha Progress Miami Italy Women 2018 Market All From Arab

Recent Stories

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

2 minutes ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

3 minutes ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

2 hours ago
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

3 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

4 hours ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

4 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

6 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

8 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East