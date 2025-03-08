Irthi: Empowering Women In Creative Industries
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council presents an Emirati model with regional and global perspectives on empowering women in the heritage and advanced crafts sector as vital industries for achieving empowerment, equality, and social and economic leadership for women.
Since its establishment in 2018, the Council has offered a qualitative vision to enhance women's participation in creative industries, combining economic and social empowerment with cultural identity promotion. Although it started in the UAE, the council has succeeded in providing a global experience that enables women and girls to enter the artisan and craftsmanship labor market with advanced skills.
Reem BinKaram, Director-General of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, emphasises that Irthi women have made significant strides in skilled crafts, blending heritage and history with modernity and innovation. This has made "Irthi," with its vision and mission, an inspiring model for women and women’s institutions in all communities.
BinKaram states, "At Irthi, we strive to achieve equality and equal opportunities in sectors at the heart of global sustainable development goals, particularly in promoting economic growth, preserving tangible and cultural heritage, and ensuring women's roles and participation in supporting the growth of creative industries. We also focus on safeguarding the rights of all artisans in all stages of production, which is one of the most important forms of equality that creators should enjoy in their fields.
"
"Irthi" has successfully established its position internationally through a wide network of collaborations among designers and artisans from several countries, including Jordan, Italy, and Pakistan. These partnerships have facilitated the exchange of expertise, knowledge transfer, and enhancement of skills in design, manufacturing, management, and marketing.
In its prominent international participation, "Irthi" showcased its work at "Design Miami – Shanghai," a global platform specialising in design, where designs embodying Emirati and Arab heritage with a contemporary vision were presented.
Representing the UAE, "Erthi" displayed an exclusive collection of 78 artistic pieces, including jewelry, decor, furniture, bags, and other creative and artistic works at the "London Design Festival," one of the largest design exhibitions in the world.
It also participated in the "Milan Design Week 2022" and "Milan Design Week 2023," key global events in the arts and design agenda, along with participation in the Doha Design Week, a unique platform for contemporary Arab design.
All these achievements and many more in the portfolio of the "Irthi Council for Contemporary Crafts" have opened new avenues, demonstrating that women are a qualitative addition to global efforts. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated, equality in non-traditional sectors "means not only justice but also a lever for growth and progress. Societies that promote diversity are better able to innovate and adapt to the future."
Recent Stories
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
More Stories From Middle East
-
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction2 minutes ago
-
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries3 minutes ago
-
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat1 hour ago
-
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign2 hours ago
-
UN Women urges global action to uphold rights, equality, empowerment for women, girls2 hours ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.23 trillion3 hours ago
-
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people3 hours ago
-
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership4 hours ago
-
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of Women in New York4 hours ago
-
U.S. butane exports reached new record in 20244 hours ago