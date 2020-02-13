Irthi unveils Talli collection at Maison D’Exceptions exhibition in Paris

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) The Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Irthi, an affiliate of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, unveiled its 2020-2021 experimental Talli collection, featuring an inspiring selection of new materials and creative weaves, at Maison D’Exceptions exhibition, held as part of the internationally renowned Première Vision Paris, a global event for fashion professionals.

Launched Tuesday, the new collection highlights Irthi’s extraordinary capacity to reintroduce a traditional craft, as it successfully adapts ancestral Emirati techniques to reflect contemporary trends, infusing it with diverse color palettes and materials.

In line with its commitment to preserve and elevate the crafts of the region, for 2020-2021, Irthi has produced over 30 new designs incorporating pearls, leather and rope of experimental Talli, a traditional Emirati craft of handwoven braids, to ensure the continuity of the craft in the contemporary fashion and textile markets.

The sole entry from the Arab region, this is Irthi’s second consecutive participation at Première Vision Paris following its debut last year in February 2019, where it presented traditional and contemporary Emirati Talli at Maison D’Exceptions.

According to Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, "Empowering women artisans is Irthi’s core focus, which is in line with the vision of H.

H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of NAMA, Founder and Royal Patron of Irthi. By providing capacity-building and knowledge exchange programmes in collaboration with international design houses and experts, Irthi is championing the revival and preservation of indigenous crafts, and elevating it as a strategic, economic and commercial tool to support women."

BinKaram added, "This is the first time that such complex interventions have been implemented to the Emirati Talli, and this ‘experimental’ vision has infused the craft with new energy and form as it brings its unique regional identity into the realm of the modern world, and to a larger audience."

The experimental line features an array of decorative patterns where cotton, leather and metallic threads are interlaced with pearls to create new compositions of dual or three- and four-tiered designs, among others. Fishing nets, knotted ropes and interwoven baskets feature strongly in the design of the look book, reflecting the inspiration behind this collection.

The 2020-21 experimental Talli collection is the outcome of a year-long design intervention at the Bidwa Social Development Programme, the council’s training and production arm.