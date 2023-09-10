Open Menu

ISA Director-General Hails UAE's Efforts To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050

September 10, 2023

ISA Director-General hails UAE's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) Dr Ajay Mathur, Director-General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), praised the UAE's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

He said that the UAE has been making significant investments in renewable energy for over 15 years, and these efforts have resulted in major achievements, such as the provision of solar energy at a low price of 1.35 cents per kilowatt/hour.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in India, Mathur praised the UAE's commitment to climate action, calling it a "tangible and proactive response" to the challenges of climate change.

He urged other countries to follow the UAE's lead and take urgent action to reduce their emissions.

The Director-General noted that the UAE has taken significant steps to explore sustainable and innovative energy generation methods.

These efforts are in line with the country's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its ambition to become a global leader in renewable energy, he said.

The UAE, the international official continued, has implemented several advanced initiatives and projects, such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030. These initiatives aim to increase the use of renewable energy sources, including solar power.

He also highlighted the UAE's commitment to developing sustainable knowledge, green industries, and job opportunities. ‘These efforts will help to create a more sustainable future for the UAE and the world,” he noted.

