UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Isaac Herzog Elected President Of Israel

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:15 PM

Isaac Herzog elected president of Israel

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Isaac Herzog has been elected as the new President of Israel as MPs voted for the former leader of the Labour Party and chairman of the Jewish Agency, 60, to replace Reuven Rivlin as the eleventh president of the state.

Herzog, son of former president, Chaim Herzog, secured 87 votes in a secret ballot among the 120 members of the Knesset.

"I intend to be the president of everyone," Herzog said after the votes were tallied. "We must defend Israel’s international status and its good reputation in the family of nations, fight antisemitism and hatred of Israel, and preserve the pillars of our democracy."

Related Topics

Israel Democracy Jew Family Labour

Recent Stories

Corporate philanthropy helps businesses in acceler ..

7 minutes ago

PPP Sindh to start protests from Jun 3 against sho ..

15 minutes ago

MQM legislators declare PPP government responsible ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition seminar a political acting as economy m ..

18 minutes ago

Good governance strategy priority of PTI govt: KP ..

18 minutes ago

Fire Breaks Out at Emergency Gas Line at Oil Refin ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.