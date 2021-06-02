Isaac Herzog elected president of Israel

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Isaac Herzog has been elected as the new President of Israel as MPs voted for the former leader of the Labour Party and chairman of the Jewish Agency, 60, to replace Reuven Rivlin as the eleventh president of the state.

Herzog, son of former president, Chaim Herzog, secured 87 votes in a secret ballot among the 120 members of the Knesset.

"I intend to be the president of everyone," Herzog said after the votes were tallied. "We must defend Israel’s international status and its good reputation in the family of nations, fight antisemitism and hatred of Israel, and preserve the pillars of our democracy."