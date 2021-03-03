UrduPoint.com
Islamic Affairs And Charitable Activities Department In Dubai Enters Guinness World Records

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai enters Guinness World Records

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) entered the Guinness World Records through a charitable work that was licenced to the "nafsee" online app for dining.

The app provides the public with the opportunity to browse the best restaurants in the country and with every purchase, a meal is donated without paying any additional money or needing a cash donation. The proceeds are allocated to the Emirates Red Crescent.

The app collected donations to purchase 49,000 food boxes that contain basic materials to feed 49,000 needy families. The food boxes carried greeting cards in the form of mosaics to represent the UAE flag in an area of 498.

33m², as part to celebrate the 49th National Day.

Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of IACAD, said that IACAD succeeded in entering the Guinness World Records in bringing about positive change into the lives of the neediest and most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It reflected the depth of community cohesion in the UAE and the impact of human and charitable values in achieving noble goals, he explained.

He affirmed that IACAD always encourages messages that advance the role of humanity, and works to motivate the community to extend a helping hand, which the past year witnessed challenges on multiple levels due to the pandemic.

