UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Architecture Workshops Launch At Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Islamic architecture workshops launch at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, launched a new cultural programme entitled 'Ewan El Jami', a series of workshops that cover the aesthetics of Islamic art and architectural design.

The workshops within the programme target different age groups and segments of the society, and focus on the unique aspects of Islamic architecture, as well as the finer details of the innovative designs and styles from various eras of the Islamic civilisation. These include engraving, sculpture, drawing, ornamentation, Arabic calligraphy and other arts, presented by selected specialists in art and Islamic architecture from within the country and abroad.

Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at the centre, said, "The idea of this programme stems from the centre's belief in the value of art and culture to the people and society as a common medium of communication that connects people of different cultures across the world.

It is also in line with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s civilised and cultural message that emanates from the vision of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, who sought to revive the gains of our rich Islamic civilisational heritage."

SZGMC is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and has been sponsored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Mosque From Arab

Recent Stories

UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general ..

16 minutes ago

Decision to import cotton from Afghanistan, Centra ..

40 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed meets Pakistan U19 squad

47 minutes ago

Shane Warne puts up his cap on auction to raise fu ..

58 minutes ago

ADNEC kicks-off 2020 with major events throughout ..

1 hour ago

Unified stand of major parties on national issue, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.