UrduPoint.com

Islamic Banks' Assets Up To AED631.7 Bn By End Of February

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Islamic Banks&#039; assets up to AED631.7 bn by end of February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) The assets of UAE-based Sharia-compliant banks grew to AED607.8 billion by the end of February 2023, a YoY growth of 6.5 percent from AED 593.1 billion , statistics by the Central Bank of the UAE have shown.

On a monthly basis, the assets increased 1.74 percent, or AED10.8 bn from AED620.9 bn in January 2023.

According to the Apex Bank, Islamic banks' credit climbed by 3.01 percent YoY to AED396.6 bn by the end of February, compared to around AED385 bn in February 2022.

Deposits in Islamic banks rose by around 3.92% percent YoY to AED439.9 bn in February 2022 against AED423.3 bn.

According to the statistics, total Islamic bank investments reached AED109.5 bn by the end of February, a YoY growth of 20.7% percent, or AED18.8 bn, compared to around AED90.7 bn in February 2022.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham January February From Billion

Recent Stories

Permanent Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue ..

Permanent Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue holds first meeting in Bahrai ..

17 minutes ago
 France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding De ..

France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding Despite Recent Tensions in Relat ..

16 minutes ago
 Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during ha ..

Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during harsh summer

17 minutes ago
 US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Be ..

US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Been Involved in Belgorod Attack ..

13 minutes ago
 18 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

18 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

13 minutes ago
 Veterinary staff directed to provide treatment aga ..

Veterinary staff directed to provide treatment against lumpy skin disease

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.