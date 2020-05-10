Islamic centres, Muslim communities in Europe announce participation in prayers for humanity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The European Organisation of Islamic Centres, EOIC, has praised the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to fast and pray on Thursday, 14th May, in a bid to end the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Muhajery Zayan, Chairman of the EOIC, called upon Muslim communities in Europe to participate in the prayer, noting that the current crisis requires all people to show solidarity to combat the pandemic.

He added that the centre and Muslim communities in Europe have welcomed the initiative, which is an opportunity to achieve the goals of the Human Fraternity Document.

The committee issued a statement calling upon religious leaders and people throughout the world to fast and pray for humanity on 14h May, 2020. Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and other religious and political figures announced their intentions to participate in the event.