UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Centres, Muslim Communities In Europe Announce Participation In Prayers For Humanity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Islamic centres, Muslim communities in Europe announce participation in prayers for humanity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The European Organisation of Islamic Centres, EOIC, has praised the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to fast and pray on Thursday, 14th May, in a bid to end the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Muhajery Zayan, Chairman of the EOIC, called upon Muslim communities in Europe to participate in the prayer, noting that the current crisis requires all people to show solidarity to combat the pandemic.

He added that the centre and Muslim communities in Europe have welcomed the initiative, which is an opportunity to achieve the goals of the Human Fraternity Document.

The committee issued a statement calling upon religious leaders and people throughout the world to fast and pray for humanity on 14h May, 2020. Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and other religious and political figures announced their intentions to participate in the event.

Related Topics

World Europe May 2020 National University Prayer Church Muslim Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC transfers draft law on genetic resources to He ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decree on expropriation of re ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 362 online training course ..

21 minutes ago

Prepare for India’s renewed aggression and sabot ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews work progr ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government holds remote meeting to discuss pre ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.