Islamic Conference of Health Ministers kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Seventh Session of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers has kicked-off in the nation's capital on Sunday, with ministers and high-level member representatives from 40 Islamic states taking part in the event.

The two-day conference, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, is themed 'Quality of Life'. The conference will run until 17th December 2019, during which attendees will discuss priority health issues for Islamic societies and exchange experiences between countries.

Dr. Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Uthaymeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and Dr. Tidros Gebresos, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, are also attending the conference.

The conference will showcase the best practices in health-related sectors, highlight conditions of health and mechanisms for achieving more Islamic work projects pertaining to prevention, health care and quality of life, review successful global experiences in this field, and prepare effective recommendations to improve the health sector in the OIC Member States.

"Hosting the Seventh Session of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers clearly reflects the UAE’s interest in relevant issues to achieve development and quality health care in the Islamic world, and its keenness to play an effective and pioneering role in bolstering the OIC’s efforts," said Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

The six key thematic areas of the executive plan of the joint health action programme in the OIC include strengthening of the health system; disease prevention and control; maternal, newborn and child health and nutrition; medicines, vaccines, and medical technologies; emergency health response and interventions; and information, research, education, and advocacy.