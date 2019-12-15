UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Conference Of Health Ministers Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Seventh Session of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers has kicked-off in the nation's capital on Sunday, with ministers and high-level member representatives from 40 Islamic states taking part in the event.

The two-day conference, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, is themed 'Quality of Life'. The conference will run until 17th December 2019, during which attendees will discuss priority health issues for Islamic societies and exchange experiences between countries.

Dr. Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Uthaymeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and Dr. Tidros Gebresos, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, are also attending the conference.

The conference will showcase the best practices in health-related sectors, highlight conditions of health and mechanisms for achieving more Islamic work projects pertaining to prevention, health care and quality of life, review successful global experiences in this field, and prepare effective recommendations to improve the health sector in the OIC Member States.

"Hosting the Seventh Session of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers clearly reflects the UAE’s interest in relevant issues to achieve development and quality health care in the Islamic world, and its keenness to play an effective and pioneering role in bolstering the OIC’s efforts," said Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

The six key thematic areas of the executive plan of the joint health action programme in the OIC include strengthening of the health system; disease prevention and control; maternal, newborn and child health and nutrition; medicines, vaccines, and medical technologies; emergency health response and interventions; and information, research, education, and advocacy.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education UAE December Sunday 2019 Event From Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

1 hour ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.