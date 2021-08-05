UrduPoint.com

Islamic Development Bank, Bloomberg LP Launch Financial Education Programme In 9 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 02:45 PM

Islamic Development Bank, Bloomberg LP launch financial education programme in 9 countries

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Bloomberg LP will work together to deliver a financial education programme for university students in nine countries in the middle East, Africa and Asia.

The nine IsDB member countries involved in the programme are Bangladesh, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan. IsDB and Bloomberg will announce participating universities over the coming months, said an IsDB press release on Thursday.

The programme will leverage the Bloomberg Terminal to support the growth of the Islamic finance sector and empower students in leading universities with the financial skills needed to excel in the professional world.

The programme will equip the next generation of leaders in sectors with the foundational principles of financial markets. By delivering practical real-world experiences, training will enable students to build competencies and transferable skills that are highly sought after by employers.

It is also designed to support the long-term growth of the Islamic finance industry through specialised training on market infrastructure and areas like transparency, connectivity and compliance across central banks and regulators.

At the programme's core will be IsDB-Bloomberg certification, composed of a series of challenges and modules specially designed for the selected countries and delivered by Bloomberg market specialists. These include the Bloomberg Islamic Finance module to introduce students to the principles of Islamic finance and the relevant tools available on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Top performing students will be recommended for internship opportunities at IsDB.

Dr. Bandar Hajjar, President of IsDB, said, "The launch of the Capacity and Skills Building Programme with Bloomberg is important to IsDB Group to prepare young people for the 21st-century jobs and the labour market requirements. We hope this programme will contribute to providing a number of our member countries with a group of young people capable of bringing about a qualitative leap in increasing productivity and enhancing competitiveness in some vital and pioneering productive sectors in these countries."

Through this partnership, the two parties will seek to develop tailored financial literacy and education programmes across the selected IsDB member countries in a manner consistent with the Fourth Industrial Revolution's applications to build a new generation of skilled workers, he added.

As part of the programme, Bloomberg LP will also offer the Bloomberg Market Concept course (BMC). BMC provides an interactive introduction to the financial markets, with modules covering Economic Indicators, Currencies, Fixed Income, Equities, Portfolio Management, Stock Options, and Commodities. Students will receive the Bloomberg Market Concept Certificate after completing the 7-course modules, supporting their job applications at financial firms, said the press release.

Related Topics

Africa World Bangladesh Education Egypt Kuwait Oman Job Bank Young Uzbekistan Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Malaysia Nigeria Middle East Market Industry Asia Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

India failed to dent Kashmiri's struggle for right ..

India failed to dent Kashmiri's struggle for right to self-determination: Dr Moe ..

9 minutes ago
 Telecommunications and Digital Government Authorit ..

Telecommunications and Digital Government Authority launches virtual summer camp

15 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Police Launch Probe Into Threats to Com ..

Lithuanian Police Launch Probe Into Threats to Commit Terrorist Attacks in Vilni ..

9 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

9 minutes ago
 India failed to break Kashmiris' spirit: Governor ..

India failed to break Kashmiris' spirit: Governor Imran Ismail

12 minutes ago
 Mazari for strict action against people involved i ..

Mazari for strict action against people involved in RYK 'Temple attack'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.