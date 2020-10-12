Islamic Development Bank subsidiary to provide Pakistan US$386 million for import of oil and LNG

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) ISLAMABAD, October 12th, 2020 (WAM) - Pakistan and the International Trade Finance Corporation of the Islamic Development Bank signed a financing agreement amounting to US$386 million for the import of oil and Liquified Natural Gas, LNG.

As per details, the facility will be utilised by Pakistan State Oil Company Limited, PSO, Pakistan Arab Refinery Limited, PARCO, and Pakistan LNG Limited.

The Pakistani side emphasised the importance of this agreement and its role in promoting economic and social development.

In another development, remittances from Pakistanis working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia amounted to US$665 million in September this year, registering an increase of 29 percent. In total, remittances from the Gulf countries and Western countries reached US$2.3 billion in September this year, according to the Central Bank of Pakistan data.