Islamic New Year Holiday For Private Sector Announced

Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has declared Thursday, 12th August, 2021, an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE to celebrate the Islamic new year (Hijri Year 1443).

As WAM reported earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has already announced Thursday, 12th August, 2021, a public holiday for the federal government. The FAHR circular said regular work for the federal government will resume on Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

