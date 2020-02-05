UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Organisation For Medical Sciences Hails Hamdan Bin Rashid's Support

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Islamic Organisation for Medical Sciences hails Hamdan bin Rashid's support

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has reviewed prospects for enhancing cooperation with the Islamic Organisation for Medical Sciences in areas of research and development, R&D, as he met this evening with the organisation's President Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Al-Jarallah.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has reviewed prospects for enhancing cooperation with the Islamic Organisation for Medical Sciences in areas of research and development, R&D, as he met this evening with the organisation's President Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Al-Jarallah.

The meeting occasioned a review of ways of accelerating scientific healthcare research to develop innovative treatments for patients in the Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed the eminent role played by the organisation to develop scientific criteria in areas of medical sciences, with Al-Jarallah hailing Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.

Attending the meeting were Humaid Al Qatami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

16 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

31 minutes ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

1 hour ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.