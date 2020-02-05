H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has reviewed prospects for enhancing cooperation with the Islamic Organisation for Medical Sciences in areas of research and development, R&D, as he met this evening with the organisation's President Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Al-Jarallah.

The meeting occasioned a review of ways of accelerating scientific healthcare research to develop innovative treatments for patients in the Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed the eminent role played by the organisation to develop scientific criteria in areas of medical sciences, with Al-Jarallah hailing Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.

Attending the meeting were Humaid Al Qatami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and a number of senior officials.