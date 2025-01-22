Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction For January Attracts Bids Worth AED6.91 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and paying agent, announced the results of the Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) auction denominated in UAE Dirhams, amounting to AED1.1 billion.
This issuance is part of the Islamic T-Sukuk issuance programme for the first quarter of 2025, as published on the Ministry’s website.
The auction witnessed strong demand from the eight Primary dealers for both tranches maturing in May 2027 and September 2029 of the Islamic T-Sukuk, with bids received worth AED6.91 billion and an oversubscription by 6.
3 times.
The success is reflected in the attractive market driven prices, with a Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 4.32% for the tranche maturing in May 2027 and 4.43% for the tranche maturing on September 2029, representing a spread of 7 and10 bps above US Treasuries with similar maturities at the time of the auction.
The Islamic T-Sukuk issuance programme will contribute to building the UAE Dirham denominated yield curve, providing safe investment alternatives for investors, strengthening the local debt capital market, developing the investment environment, as well as supporting sustainable economic growth.
