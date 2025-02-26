Islamic Treasury Sukuk Auction For February 2025 Attracts Bids Worth AED7.1 Billion
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and paying agent, announced the results of the Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) auction denominated in UAE Dirhams, amounting to AED1.1 billion.
This issuance is part of the Islamic T-Sukuk issuance programme for the first quarter of 2025 as published on the Ministry’s website.
The auction witnessed a strong demand from the eight Primary dealers for both tranches maturing in August 2028 and September 2029, of the Islamic T-Sukuk, with bids received worth AED7.1 billion and an oversubscription by 6.
5 times.
The success is reflected in the attractive market driven prices, with a Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 4.18 percent for the tranche maturing in August 2028 and 4.21 percent for the tranche maturing on September 2029, representing a spread of one basis point above US Treasuries with similar maturities at the time of the auction.
The Islamic T-Sukuk issuance programme will contribute to building the UAE Dirham denominated yield curve, providing safe investment alternatives for investors, strengthening the local debt capital market, developing the investment environment, as well as supporting sustainable economic growth.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..
EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..
Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025
Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre
Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to re ..
HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financing schemes
Govt policies aimed to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth: Federal M ..
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic relations2 minutes ago
-
China’s ice, snow industry surges, boosting equipment manufacturing, exports2 minutes ago
-
EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector2 minutes ago
-
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 billion2 minutes ago
-
Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp17 minutes ago
-
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 202517 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre32 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'32 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to review progress of cul ..32 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General1 hour ago
-
Mbank: UAE an ideal investment environment1 hour ago
-
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat2 hours ago