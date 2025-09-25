Islamic Treasury Sukuk Auction For September Attracts Bids Worth AED5.1 Billion
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in its capacity as issuer and in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as issuing and payment agent, announced the successful completion of the September 2025 auction of UAE dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk), with a total issuance of AED1.1 billion.
This transaction is part of the T-Sukuk issuance programme for 2025, as published on the MoF’s official website.
The auction witnessed strong participation from the eight Primary dealers across both tranches maturing in August 2028 and May 2030. Total bids amounted to AED5.1 billion, representing an oversubscription of 4.6 times. This robust demand reflects investors’ confidence in the UAE's creditworthiness and Islamic finance framework.
The auction results highlighted competitive, market-driven pricing with a YTM of 3.
64 percent for the August 2028 tranche and 3.72 percent for the May 2030 tranche. These yields represent a tight spread of up to 5 basis points above comparable US Treasuries at the time of issuance.
Additionally, these Sukuk are listed under the UAE Treasury Islamic Sukuk Programme with Nasdaq Dubai, enhancing investor access in the secondary market.
The Islamic T-Sukuk programme plays a vital role in supporting the development of the UAE’s dirham-denominated yield curve, offering secure investment instruments for a wide range of investors. Furthermore, it reinforces the local debt capital market, contributes to the development of the broader investment landscape, and supports the UAE’s long-term economic sustainability and growth objectives.
