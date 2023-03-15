UrduPoint.com

Islam’s Message Of Peace, Compassion, And Grace Has Inspired People The World Over: UN Secretary-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Islam’s message of peace, compassion, and grace has inspired people the world over: UN Secretary-General

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) NEW YORK, 15th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, has emphasised that islam's message of peace, compassion, and grace has inspired people worldwide for over a millennium. In his statement on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is observed on March 15, Guterres called for attention and action to eliminate the poison of anti-Muslim hatred.

Guterres noted that nearly two billion Muslims worldwide reflect humanity's diversity, but they often face bigotry and prejudice because of their faith. Muslims experience personal attacks, hateful rhetoric, scapegoating, institutional discrimination, and stigmatization. Guterres also highlighted the triple discrimination Muslim women face due to their gender, ethnicity, and faith.

He further explained that the growing hatred Muslims face is part of the resurgence of ethno-nationalism, neo-Nazi white supremacist ideologies, and violence targeting vulnerable populations, including Muslims, Jews, some minority Christian communities, and others.

Discrimination diminishes us all, and it is incumbent on everyone to stand up against it, he stressed.

To strengthen defences against discrimination, Guterres called for policies that fully respect human rights and protect religious and cultural identities. He also urged the recognition of diversity as a richness and increased investments in social cohesion to confront bigotry.

The UN chief emphasised that every great faith and tradition summons the imperatives of tolerance, respect, and mutual understanding. At the core of the quest for justice, human rights, and peace are universal values that animate the United Nations Charter. He concluded by urging people to strive to realize these values and counter the forces of division by reaffirming their common humanity, not only on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia but every day.

Related Topics

United Nations Minority New York March Women Muslim Jew Christian All Billion

Recent Stories

GCWUF VC inaugurates Fitness Fusion Studio at univ ..

GCWUF VC inaugurates Fitness Fusion Studio at university

4 minutes ago
 Russia Bans 17 Foreign NGOs in 2022 Over Anti-Russ ..

Russia Bans 17 Foreign NGOs in 2022 Over Anti-Russian Propaganda - Prosecutor Ge ..

16 minutes ago
 French Government Urges Paris Mayor to Order Strik ..

French Government Urges Paris Mayor to Order Striking Street Cleaners to Resume ..

16 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing qu ..

Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing quagmire, says PM

18 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Su ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.