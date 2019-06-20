ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 Higher Organising Committee discusses preparations for global event

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The Higher Organising Committee of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience, ISNR, Abu Dhabi 2020, discussed the work plan of sub-committees and preparations for the organisation of the ISNR Abu Dhabi event.

The committee was also briefed on the course of activities and demonstrations during the opening ceremony.

To be held from 17th to 19th March, 2020, at ADNEC, the event offers a unique networking platform connecting regional government bodies with security solution providers from across the globe. It is the main event for the industry of manufacturing security equipment, as well as tools and technologies that promote safety, security, resilience and quick response.

Co-organised with the UAE Ministry of Interior in partnership with Reed Exhibitions, ISNR Abu Dhabi brings the national and cyber security community together to accelerate public-private collaboration for a safer connected world.

Four dedicated communities on National Security, Cyber Security, Policing and Law Enforcement and Critical Infrastructure Protection will deep-dive into challenges and explore new technologies and best practices to avert the ever-growing threats they are facing. With National and Cyber Security becoming a worldwide priority, ISNR Abu Dhabi is the trusted platform in the middle East to help build secure and resilient nations by connecting business, leadership and innovation.