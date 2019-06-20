UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 Higher Organising Committee Discusses Preparations For Global Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:30 PM

ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 Higher Organising Committee discusses preparations for global event

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The Higher Organising Committee of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience, ISNR, Abu Dhabi 2020, discussed the work plan of sub-committees and preparations for the organisation of the ISNR Abu Dhabi event.

The committee was also briefed on the course of activities and demonstrations during the opening ceremony.

To be held from 17th to 19th March, 2020, at ADNEC, the event offers a unique networking platform connecting regional government bodies with security solution providers from across the globe. It is the main event for the industry of manufacturing security equipment, as well as tools and technologies that promote safety, security, resilience and quick response.

Co-organised with the UAE Ministry of Interior in partnership with Reed Exhibitions, ISNR Abu Dhabi brings the national and cyber security community together to accelerate public-private collaboration for a safer connected world.

Four dedicated communities on National Security, Cyber Security, Policing and Law Enforcement and Critical Infrastructure Protection will deep-dive into challenges and explore new technologies and best practices to avert the ever-growing threats they are facing. With National and Cyber Security becoming a worldwide priority, ISNR Abu Dhabi is the trusted platform in the middle East to help build secure and resilient nations by connecting business, leadership and innovation.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East March 2020 Event From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

KP Chief Secretary stresses better system among st ..

2 seconds ago

Sports Board Punjab to organize Olympic day run

4 seconds ago

22 officers promoted

6 seconds ago

Independent judiciary giving verdicts on merit: Dr ..

26 minutes ago

Extension of EU Sanctions on Russia Hurts No One B ..

26 minutes ago

Russian, French Foreign Ministers Discussed Libya, ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.