ISNR Abu Dhabi concludes local roadshow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) The Higher Organising Committee of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, ISNR Abu Dhabi, concluded a roadshow where it visited the police headquarters of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ras Al Khaimah to promote the event and gain a better understanding of the strategic priorities and solutions each emirate is looking forward to in the years to come.

Each headquarter highlighted the importance of the exhibition and global event that will present opportunities and ways for the adoption of security through emerging technologies.

The aim of the roadshow was to engage with the leadership teams and senior officials that represent the UAE’s police force, said Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior, UAE. The Ministry of Interior is committed to making ISNR Abu Dhabi a success, which is why this edition will feature a variety of new activities that are of relevance to every member of every police department.

Co-organised with the UAE Ministry of Interior in association with Reed Exhibitions, ISNR Abu Dhabi brings the policing community as part of the national cybersecurity industry together to accelerate the people-public-private partnership for a safer connected world. ISNR Abu Dhabi will take place from 17th to 19th March, 2020, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Led by the UAE Ministry of Interior and the ISNR Abu Dhabi Committee, the roadshow unveiled findings that aligned directly with themes and solutions that will be showcased at the event in March. The roadshow included the Nation’s Capital – Abu Dhabi – that is on a quest to become a leader in shaping the future of policing to create a smart, safe and happy environment for its residents.

Emerging technologies such as AI will certainly help protect our residents and ensure a higher quality of life, said Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-In-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police. ISNR Abu Dhabi is the ideal platform to source new solutions to mitigate the damage caused by these threats due to its exceptional array of conferences and exhibitors.

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police are determined to actively participate in this year’s international event, as they have been in the previous years, in an effort to gain insight and augment the UAE’s security capabilities, said Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al-Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The roadshow was able to provide us with an unprecedented level of insight into the unique needs and requirements of each of the respected police departments of the UAE, said Meline Soulie, Group Exhibitions Director, Reed Exhibitions.