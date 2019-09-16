ISNR Abu Dhabi delegates promote event at DSEI London

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) A delegation of key officials from the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience, ISNR, Abu Dhabi, visited the 20th edition of the Defence and Security Equipment International, DSEI, exhibition hosted in London, the United Kingdom, in order to promote the ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 and position the event as one that attracts a significant number of visitors from companies across the world.

The ISNR delegation was led by Brigadier Dr. Salah Obaid Al Ghoul, Director of Community Protection and Crime Prevention at the UAE Ministry of Interior, as well as Brigadier Waleed Al Mannaei, General Manager of Development and Innovation, at the ofﬁce of the Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security and Head of ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 new Executive Advisory board, amongst others.

The delegation met with several key local, regional and international influencers in the national security sector to strengthen the nation’s commitment to its partners in national security from across the world, as well as highlighting the role and impact that the ISNR Abu Dhabi plays in achieving this objective.

The UAE delegates were able to facilitate the global expansion plans set by the ISNR Abu Dhabi, as the 2020 edition will bring together over 60 countries from Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The delegation visited the UAE National Pavilion and met participants at the DSEI, providing suitable opportunities for the UAE’s security sector to showcase the capabilities of the country and its future vision.

The UAE National Pavilion took centre stage at the DSEI 2019, one of the world’s largest defence events, to feature innovative products, exceptional services and a variety of opportunities and initiatives set by the UAE’s defence and security industry.

"The Ministry of Interior of the UAE is constantly looking to invest in national security in this ever-evolving environment," said Brigadier Dr. Salah Obaid Al Ghoul, adding, "The DSEI offers a valuable platform to highlight our interests and discuss future needs with key market players, while also promoting the UAE’s events such as the ISNR Abu Dhabi.

"

Brigadier Waleed Al Mannaei said, "The UAE encourages the introduction and application of innovative solutions brought by trusted partners to safeguard nations and we are committed to supporting any individual, corporation or institution that is willing to add value and contribute to not only our national agenda but those set forth by governments across the region as well."

SNR Abu Dhabi has established itself as the region’s leading platform to address challenges, provide innovative solutions and facilitate new business opportunities around national security, cyber security, policing and law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection.

Recent reports have stated that cybercrime alone is projected to cost USD 8 trillion globally in the next five years. Now more than ever, countries need to be vigilant and proactive in their approach to crime, as this will not only improve standards of living, but contribute and facilitate economic prosperity and growth.

This trend underlines the relevance of specialised exhibitions such as DSEI and ISNR Abu Dhabi, bringing together technology and enforcement expertise towards a common goal – secure environments for nations, critical businesses, and individuals.

ISNR Abu Dhabi is a platform that facilitates lucrative networking opportunities and places significant emphasis on the national and cyber security of the UAE, the businesses operating within the country, as well as the residents themselves.

Co-organised by the Ministry of Interior and Reed Exhibitions, ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,ADNEC, in Abu Dhabi from 17th to 19th March 2020. 9th Edition key themes will be about the impact of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence technologies into regional governments’ national and cyber security missions and operations.