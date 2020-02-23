UrduPoint.com
ISNR Abu Dhabi's Higher Organising Committee Discusses Latest Preparations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) The Higher Organising Committee of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience, ISNR, Abu Dhabi 2020, held a meeting to discuss the latest preparations for ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020, the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, slated to be held in March in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior, along with members of the higher organising committee and sub-committees. Representatives from Reed Exhibitions, the leading global event organiser, delivered a presentation about participating countries and exhibiting companies, which include major safety and security companies from the United States, Europe, Asia and the middle East, to showcase their Artificial Intelligence systems and applications for the first time, as well as the latest innovations in this field.

ISNR Abu Dhabi, which will take place from 17th to 19th March 2020 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will offer a unique networking platform connecting regional government bodies with security solution providers from across the globe.

The three-day event brings the national & cyber security community together to accelerate public-private collaboration for a safer connected world.

Four dedicated communities on National Security, Cyber Security, Policing and Law Enforcement and Critical Infrastructure Protection will discuss challenges and explore new technologies and best practices to avert the ever-growing threats they are facing.

Complemented by numerous business networking events, a comprehensive conference programme and various innovation initiatives, ISNR Abu Dhabi is the must-attend event for the National and Cyber Security Communities to do business, drive innovation, promote thought leadership and raise public awareness.

