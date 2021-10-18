(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's Space House, will lead Israel’s space exhibit at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which will take place in Dubai, between 25th-29th October.

As the only Israeli pavilion to present at IAC (Booth 50HB), IAI will exhibit a range of cutting-edge space solutions, including IAI's leading observation satellites OPTSAT3000 and TECSAR, and a new mini-communication satellite concept and cloud-based ground station, which will be unveiled prior to IAC. IAI will also showcase Beresheet, the lunar lander that brought Israel to the moon.

The field of space is a global growth engine that crosses technological, educational, business, and political borders. IAI is leading Israel’s space industry from development and manufacturing to launching satellites and launchers, to ground stations for satellite control and operation, among other complementary services. IAC provides IAI with the opportunity to build new relationships with local companies in the UAE and in the Gulf countries, and to develop new ventures with partners in the local defence industry, government agencies, and academic institutions.

"IAC brings together the greatest minds in the space sector and we are very excited to participate in this event and showcase our latest cutting-edge technologies and insights as Israel’s leader in the sector," said Shlomi Sudri, IAI’s Executive VP and General Manager of the Space Division. "The space sector is an important field where we can advance regional cooperation and bring to life new collaborations with our neighbours while learning from each other."

IAI is one of the few companies in the world to offer end-to-end space solutions. In the wake of the Abraham Accords, IAI has entered business ventures in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries and has created partnerships to promote the transfer of knowledge, advancement of investments, and the development and commercialisation of joint defence and civilian technologies. IAI first exhibited in Dubai at CyberTech in 2020 and will present at the Dubai Airshow this coming November.