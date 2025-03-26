Israel Blocking Access To Water In Gaza: MSF
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 11:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has stated that Israel is effectively blocking access to water in the Gaza Strip by cutting electricity and fuel supplies.
The organisation called for the immediate facilitation of humanitarian aid to Palestinians to prevent further loss of life.
Paula Navarro, MSF’s Water and Sanitation Coordinator in Gaza, said in a statement that the water crisis is worsening the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, with many forced to drink unsafe water and others having no access to water at all.
Chiara Lodi, MSF’s Medical Team Coordinator in Gaza, noted that the skin diseases affecting children in Gaza are “a direct consequence of the destruction in Gaza and the Israeli-imposed blockade.
”
Lodi attributed these conditions to the inability of children to bathe due to the lack of water, warning that the ongoing fuel shortage could lead to “a total collapse of the water system.”
Israeli authorities have continued to prevent the entry of fuel as part of the intensified blockade and closure of crossings to humanitarian, relief, medical supplies, and goods since 2nd March.
MSF reiterated its call for Israel to lift its “inhumane blockade on the Gaza Strip” and comply with international humanitarian law and its obligations as an occupying power.
Recent Stories
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana
China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform
Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court
Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK we ..
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister
UN chief calls for collective climate action
More Stories From Middle East
-
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF3 minutes ago
-
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes3 minutes ago
-
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spending18 minutes ago
-
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups33 minutes ago
-
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower next generation of glob ..48 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations1 hour ago
-
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Climate Change and Envir ..1 hour ago
-
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria1 hour ago
-
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry1 hour ago
-
OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative reforms2 hours ago
-
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai3 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships3 hours ago