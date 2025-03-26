Open Menu

Israel Blocking Access To Water In Gaza: MSF

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has stated that Israel is effectively blocking access to water in the Gaza Strip by cutting electricity and fuel supplies.

The organisation called for the immediate facilitation of humanitarian aid to Palestinians to prevent further loss of life.

Paula Navarro, MSF’s Water and Sanitation Coordinator in Gaza, said in a statement that the water crisis is worsening the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, with many forced to drink unsafe water and others having no access to water at all.

Chiara Lodi, MSF’s Medical Team Coordinator in Gaza, noted that the skin diseases affecting children in Gaza are “a direct consequence of the destruction in Gaza and the Israeli-imposed blockade.

Lodi attributed these conditions to the inability of children to bathe due to the lack of water, warning that the ongoing fuel shortage could lead to “a total collapse of the water system.”

Israeli authorities have continued to prevent the entry of fuel as part of the intensified blockade and closure of crossings to humanitarian, relief, medical supplies, and goods since 2nd March.

MSF reiterated its call for Israel to lift its “inhumane blockade on the Gaza Strip” and comply with international humanitarian law and its obligations as an occupying power.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Israel Water Gaza Lead March All

Recent Stories

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

3 minutes ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

1 hour ago
 'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food secu ..

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression a ..

Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria

1 hour ago
 EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect i ..

EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry

1 hour ago
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

26 minutes ago
 China to strengthen management of off-campus educa ..

China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform

26 minutes ago
 Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Co ..

Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court

26 minutes ago
 Commercial bakers found selling substandard and ex ..

Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK we ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Cap ..

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 UN chief calls for collective climate action

UN chief calls for collective climate action

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East