Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has stated that Israel is effectively blocking access to water in the Gaza Strip by cutting electricity and fuel supplies.

The organisation called for the immediate facilitation of humanitarian aid to Palestinians to prevent further loss of life.

Paula Navarro, MSF’s Water and Sanitation Coordinator in Gaza, said in a statement that the water crisis is worsening the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, with many forced to drink unsafe water and others having no access to water at all.

Chiara Lodi, MSF’s Medical Team Coordinator in Gaza, noted that the skin diseases affecting children in Gaza are “a direct consequence of the destruction in Gaza and the Israeli-imposed blockade.

”

Lodi attributed these conditions to the inability of children to bathe due to the lack of water, warning that the ongoing fuel shortage could lead to “a total collapse of the water system.”

Israeli authorities have continued to prevent the entry of fuel as part of the intensified blockade and closure of crossings to humanitarian, relief, medical supplies, and goods since 2nd March.

MSF reiterated its call for Israel to lift its “inhumane blockade on the Gaza Strip” and comply with international humanitarian law and its obligations as an occupying power.