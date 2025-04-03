Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) JENIN, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli' forces have continued their assault on Jenin and its refugee camp for the 73rd consecutive day, with escalating military operations raising the death toll to 35, including 10 children, according to the Jenin Camp Media Committee.

The committee reported that 'Israeli' forces have been demolishing homes inside the camp.

The Jenin Municipality said that the Israeli forces are also enforcing a severe blockade on the Jenin governorate, which is home to around 360,000 people.

“The Israeli army has destroyed around 600 homes and completely wiped out the camp’s infrastructure," it added.

Additionally, the committee confirmed that 'Israel' is deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin, signaling an intent to expand its operations in the area amid rising tensions and ongoing clashes.