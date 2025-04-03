Open Menu

Israel Deploying Further Military Reinforcements To Jenin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) JENIN, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli' forces have continued their assault on Jenin and its refugee camp for the 73rd consecutive day, with escalating military operations raising the death toll to 35, including 10 children, according to the Jenin Camp Media Committee.

The committee reported that 'Israeli' forces have been demolishing homes inside the camp.

The Jenin Municipality said that the Israeli forces are also enforcing a severe blockade on the Jenin governorate, which is home to around 360,000 people.

“The Israeli army has destroyed around 600 homes and completely wiped out the camp’s infrastructure," it added.

Additionally, the committee confirmed that 'Israel' is deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin, signaling an intent to expand its operations in the area amid rising tensions and ongoing clashes.

Related Topics

Army Israel April Media Refugee

Recent Stories

Israel deploying further military reinforcements t ..

Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin

2 minutes ago
 AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared ..

AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD

31 minutes ago
 Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF

Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF

32 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strength ..

Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.58 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.58 billion

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘MyDubai Communitie ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘MyDubai Communities’ digital platform, amplify ..

1 hour ago
Over 75,000 vehicles enter Murree via Islamabad du ..

Over 75,000 vehicles enter Murree via Islamabad during Eid holidays

2 hours ago
 KP provided Emergency Services over 79,000 patient ..

KP provided Emergency Services over 79,000 patients during Eid Holidays

2 hours ago
 MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tarif ..

MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut

2 hours ago
 Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l ..

Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency u ..

Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's ..

2 hours ago
 Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief ..

Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East