Open Menu

Israel Destroyed 93% Of Bank Branches In Gaza: World Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 01:45 AM

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The World Bank reported that the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has destroyed approximately 93 percent of the branches of banks operating in the territory after 15 months of continuous conflict.

In a report distributed in Jerusalem, the World Bank added that the war has also destroyed 88 percent of microfinance institutions, most money exchange services, and 8 percent of insurance companies.

The report noted that only three out of 94 ATMs are currently operational across the Gaza Strip, according to consistent data from the World Bank and the Palestinian Monetary Authority.

The report highlighted that Palestinians in Gaza are struggling to pay for basic goods and services, including food and medicine, while the disruption to the banking system hampers private sector efforts to resume production, create job opportunities, and pay employee salaries.

Related Topics

World Bank Exchange Gaza Job Jerusalem Money From Employment

Recent Stories

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

2 minutes ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

32 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

2 hours ago
 15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school sh ..

15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police

2 hours ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..

2 hours ago
 Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new pe ..

Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak

2 hours ago
 Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy P ..

Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns

2 hours ago
 PM directs ministries to address medicines shortag ..

PM directs ministries to address medicines shortage in Parachinar, establish con ..

2 hours ago
 Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for ta ..

Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for talks

2 hours ago
 Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' afte ..

Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' after warrant issued

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East