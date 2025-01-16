Israel, Hamas Agree To Ceasefire Deal
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, mediators announced Wednesday, pausing a devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip and raising the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies.
The deal, coming after weeks of painstaking negotiations in the Qatari capital, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in phases, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes. It also would flood badly needed humanitarian aid into a devastated territory, according to AP.
