RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Israel reported 2,557 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

According to the Israeli health ministry, 830 seriously ill patients are currently in hospital with 223 patients being on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country recorded 264,857 infections, 1,682 fatalities, and 193,002 recoveries.