Israel Refuses Entry Of Mobile Homes Into Gaza Strip
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 05:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) GAZA,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy earthmoving equipment into the Gaza Strip during Saturday night’s security consultations.
Media Office in Gaza said: Israel’s refusal to allow the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment is an evasion of its obligations which signed under the ceasefire agreement.''
Recent Stories
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
More Stories From Middle East
-
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries3 minutes ago
-
Israel refuses entry of mobile homes into Gaza Strip3 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to strengthen national secu ..18 minutes ago
-
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain security, stability: F ..1 hour ago
-
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets1 hour ago
-
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister1 hour ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence preparedness,2 hours ago
-
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs2 hours ago
-
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years2 hours ago
-
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation2 hours ago
-
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosystems3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts Committee3 hours ago