Israel refuses entry of mobile homes into Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) GAZA,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy earthmoving equipment into the Gaza Strip during Saturday night’s security consultations.

Media Office in Gaza said: Israel’s refusal to allow the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment is an evasion of its obligations which signed under the ceasefire agreement.''