Open Menu

Israel Refuses Entry Of Mobile Homes Into Gaza Strip

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Israel refuses entry of mobile homes into Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) GAZA,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy earthmoving equipment into the Gaza Strip during Saturday night’s security consultations.

Media Office in Gaza said: Israel’s refusal to allow the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment is an evasion of its obligations which signed under the ceasefire agreement.''

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Mobile Gaza February Agreement

Recent Stories

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

3 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

1 hour ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

1 hour ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

2 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

2 hours ago
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

2 hours ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

2 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

3 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East