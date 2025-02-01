Open Menu

Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners In Fourth Swap Deal Batch

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 04:45 PM

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Israeli occupation forces today released the fourth batch of Palestinian detainees from Ofer Prison, comprising 183 prisoners, who arrived in Beitunia, west of Ramallah, as part of a ceasefire agreement.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the fourth batch under the exchange deal included 18 prisoners serving life sentences, 54 others with long-term and life sentences, and 111 detainees from Gaza who were arrested following the events of 7th October.

